Average Jersey house price increases by 18% in a year

The average house price in Jersey has risen again, and is now 18% higher than this time last year.

A three-bed house sold for an average of £808,000 between July and September, with the average one-bed flat costing £325,000.

A four-bed house would set someone back an average of £1,170,000.

Senator Sam Mézec has previously criticised the government for what he calls their "totally inadequate" plans for affordable homes in Jersey.

Responding to the latest figures, Senator Mézec has urged politicians to take immediate action.

Jersey is in a serious housing crisis which is worsening as time goes by due to the failure of the government to take any meaningful action ... In the last few days, I have been inundated by messages from young professionals telling me of their plans to leave Jersey because they have lost hope of ever being able to afford a home here. Senator Sam Mézec, leader of Reform Jersey

