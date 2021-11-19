Covid tests to be processed at Jersey hospital

PCR Covid tests taken by islanders will be processed in Jersey Hospital's lab from today (Monday 22 November).

Three new testing machines have officially opened there with the capacity to process up to 2,000 tests a day.

It comes after the government ended its contract with OpenCell which was running the island's lab.

It is fantastic news that the lab is up and running. It has taken a lot of effort to ensure the facility runs at the capacity we need, and I am confident in the success and efficiency of this operational change. Deputy Richard Renouf, Health Minister

PCR tests are available for:

Direct contacts

People who are symptomatic

Health, care and emergency service employees

People with positive lateral flow test results

People going into hospital

Unvaccinated travellers