Covid tests to be processed at Jersey hospital
PCR Covid tests taken by islanders will be processed in Jersey Hospital's lab from today (Monday 22 November).
Three new testing machines have officially opened there with the capacity to process up to 2,000 tests a day.
It comes after the government ended its contract with OpenCell which was running the island's lab.
PCR tests are available for:
Direct contacts
People who are symptomatic
Health, care and emergency service employees
People with positive lateral flow test results
People going into hospital
Unvaccinated travellers