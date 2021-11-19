Covid tests to be processed at Jersey hospital

Three new testing machines have officially opened at the hospital. Credit: ITV Channel TV.

PCR Covid tests taken by islanders will be processed in Jersey Hospital's lab from today (Monday 22 November).

Three new testing machines have officially opened there with the capacity to process up to 2,000 tests a day.

It comes after the government ended its contract with OpenCell which was running the island's lab.

PCR tests are available for:

  • Direct contacts

  • People who are symptomatic

  • Health, care and emergency service employees

  • People with positive lateral flow test results

  • People going into hospital

  • Unvaccinated travellers