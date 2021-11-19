Covid vaccines set to be rolled out in Jersey's schools and colleges

Covid vaccines for children aged 12 and over are set to be rolled out in Jersey's schools and colleges.

The island's government says the programme will start on Monday 29 November.

The decision has been made to try and protect young people from the virus in the run up to Christmas.

Health experts say it is also because of a big rise in cases across schools and colleges.

By getting your child vaccinated, you are giving them a good defence against COVID-19 – particularly as we see cases increasing in schools. It is important that children are protected, not only for their health, but also so that they can remain in school with their friends rather than learning remotely. Dr Ivan Muscat, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health

37% of 12 to 17-year old's in Jersey have received one dose of the Covid vaccine.

From Friday 19 November, parents and carers will receive information on the programme through their child's school or college.

Parents will then be asked to return a consent form to school by Friday 26 November, confirming whether or not they wish for their child to be vaccinated.

From Monday 29 November the Vaccination Programme will be offered in secondary schools and colleges.

Parents are required to provide consent if their child is aged 12 - 15. Credit: PA

The option for young people to be vaccinated at Fort Regent will still continue and 16 to 17 year-old's will soon be eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine, with more information expected to be released in the coming days.