Play video

Report by ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Over the years the Channel Islands have formed close ties with communities living here from outside the UK.

Whilst Guernsey has embraced people from Latvia who made their home in the Bailiwick, we have been finding out how that community is changing and the experiences of those who moved over.

Raine Guille moved to Guernsey in 2000, leaving her two children in Latvia to start working on a farm.