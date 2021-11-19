Jersey pair to take on ultimate test of endurance in Atlantic Row

Play video

Video report by Caroline Lewis

It is known as the world’s toughest rowing race and now two men from Jersey are taking on the challenge.

Steve Hayes and Peter Wright are set to become the first Jersey pair to row the Atlantic in more than 20 years.

Peter and Steve take in the views while training near Elizabeth Castle Credit: ITV Channel

They will cover 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

Both are experienced endurance athletes taking on numerous ‘ultra’ challenges includingswimming the Channel and running the grueling Marathon de Sables in the SaharaDesert.

It was just an ambition initially to challenge myself and run a marathon. And then I thought, I can do that, what’s next and I just kept trying to find bigger things. Peter Wright

However, before deciding to take part in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge, neither had any prior rowing experience at all.

Peter Wright and Steve Hayes training on the water in Jersey Credit: ITV Channel

The journey will take them between 45 to 60 days to complete. They will eat, sleep, celebrateChristmas and see in the New Year in their rowing boat, only stepping off when the challenge is complete.

I think with each challenge if you start thinking too far ahead then it can be a bit of a vicious cycle so you just have to go one hour at a time and set yourself mini challenges, then tick off the days. Peter Wright

For the duration they will row around the clock, taking it in turns so the other can get a few hours’ sleep. Rowers taking part in the race can burn in excess of 5,000 calories a day. They will battle sleep deprivation, salt sores and physical and mental exhaustion.

These events are 90% mental, 10% physical. At a certain point the body takes over and at other points the mind takes over but really the body achieves what the mind wants it to achieve. Steve Hayes

The pair are using the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Jersey and DurrellConservation Trust, but with operational costs exceeding more than £100,000, they are appealing to local businesses to get behind them for a good cause.