Jersey pair to take on ultimate test of endurance in Atlantic Row
Video report by Caroline Lewis
It is known as the world’s toughest rowing race and now two men from Jersey are taking on the challenge.
Steve Hayes and Peter Wright are set to become the first Jersey pair to row the Atlantic in more than 20 years.
They will cover 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.
Both are experienced endurance athletes taking on numerous ‘ultra’ challenges includingswimming the Channel and running the grueling Marathon de Sables in the SaharaDesert.
However, before deciding to take part in the Talisker Atlantic Challenge, neither had any prior rowing experience at all.
The journey will take them between 45 to 60 days to complete. They will eat, sleep, celebrateChristmas and see in the New Year in their rowing boat, only stepping off when the challenge is complete.
For the duration they will row around the clock, taking it in turns so the other can get a few hours’ sleep. Rowers taking part in the race can burn in excess of 5,000 calories a day. They will battle sleep deprivation, salt sores and physical and mental exhaustion.
The pair are using the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Jersey and DurrellConservation Trust, but with operational costs exceeding more than £100,000, they are appealing to local businesses to get behind them for a good cause.