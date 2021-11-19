Jersey Post is reducing its stamp prices to urge people to post Christmas items early and avoid delivery delays.

The Christmas themed stamps will be on sale from Monday 22 November until Friday 3 December.

They will be for card and letter-sized items.

The postal service has reminded customers that, despite outbound items leaving the island on time, some are not arriving on time at their destination.

People wanting to post their Christmas cards and presents are being encouraged to post them as soon as possible.

For more information on the latest dates to post items, visit the Jersey Post website.