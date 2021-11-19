Jersey's Social Security Minister wants minimum wage rises reviewed

Jersey's Social Security Minister is looking to see whether it is possible to set the island's minimum wage at the higher level of a living wage.

Deputy Judy Martin wants the Employment Forum to review the next rise in the minimum wage and if it can be increased, decide when it could be set at that level.

She also wants the Forum to see if it is possible for the States to convert the minimum wage to a living wage over time.

Deputy Martin's put forward an amendment to Deputy Geoff Southern's proposals to increase the minimum wage to £9.45 in January and £10 by next October. He also wants a plan put in place to bring the minimum wage up to living wage levels.

Deputy Martin's amendment is being backed by Jersey's Chamber of Commerce who says the full impact on businesses needs to be assessed.

The amendment from the Minister for Social Security sets out a reasoned timeline and process that will rightly allow for thorough consultation with all stakeholders and as with the previous valued Minimum Wage work they have undertaken, a detailed and meaningful report, something completely lacking in the arbitrary figures set out in the original proposition. Jennifer Carnegie, Jersey's Chamber of Commerce President

The States Assembly will debate Deputy Southern's proposition and Deputy Martin's amendment on Tuesday 23 November.