Guernsey residents are being urged to hand in mysterious seed packets that have been posted out to islanders.

Thousands of shipments have been reported across Europe, the US, Canada and New Zealand.

Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) department say these unsolicited seed packets first arrived into the island last year - without any explanation as to who sent them and why.

More reports have now been made and people are being told not to plant or compost them as they could carry disease, causing a biosecurity risk to the wider environment and other plants.

An international investigation has started as these items are not declared as plant seeds, meaning they do not go through the proper health and customs checks at the border.

The most likely explanation considers the seeds to be low-cost collateral in a 'brushing scam' whereby people are sent items unsolicited by online sellers to generate a transaction and support fake reviews, which boosts their businesses ... ACLMS would also like to remind people to always source any plants and seeds responsibly from known suppliers. Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS)

Any islander who has been sent these packets should not open them and keep them away from pets and children.

If anyone touches the seeds, they should wash their hands immediately.

The packets can be safely disposed of by handing them in to the States Analytical Laboratory at Longue Rue in St Martins, the Police Station or the Guernsey Border Agency at White Rock.