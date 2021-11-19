Youngest-ever official elected in St Peter Port

St Peter Port has elected its youngest-ever official.

18-year-old Charlotte Long is still at college but that has not stopped her from becoming one of the parish's six new Douzeniers.

She was the most popular candidate, gaining 142 votes.

Zoe Carmen Candida Lihou, Anthony Paul Holland, Evita Bormane, Simon John De La Mare and Diane Elizabeth Mitchell were also elected.

Evita also made history as the first person from Latvia to hold office in Guernsey.