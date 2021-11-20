Channel Islands governments attend 36th British and Irish Council Meeting

Governments from the Channel Islands have attended the 36th British-Irish Council (BIC) meeting.

The meeting was hosted by Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford in Cardiff.

Chief Minister John Le Fondré and External Relations Minister Ian Gorst represented Jersey while Deputy Mark Hayler represented Guernsey.

The theme of the summit was based around Indigenous, Minority and Lesser-Used Languages (IML) and early years development.

It was also a chance for BIC members to discuss how they are taking action against climate change following the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

It was an honour to be able to address the Summit today in Guernesiais, demonstrating support for our linguistic heritage at a meeting of this level, alongside other Heads of Administration who addressed the meeting in their own indigenous language .Limiting climate change, including the creation of a pathway to net zero emissions by 2050, is a key area of focus for the States of Guernsey. Deputy Mark Hayler, Member of Policy and Resources Committee

These meeting are usually attended by the leaders and ministers from the council's eight member administrations including:

Scotland

Ireland

UK Government

Wales

Isle of Man

Northern Ireland

Jersey last hosted the summit in 2017 with Guernsey holding it in 2018. Guernsey will host the next meeting in six months time.