Channel Islands governments attend 36th British and Irish Council Meeting
Governments from the Channel Islands have attended the 36th British-Irish Council (BIC) meeting.
The meeting was hosted by Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford in Cardiff.
Chief Minister John Le Fondré and External Relations Minister Ian Gorst represented Jersey while Deputy Mark Hayler represented Guernsey.
The theme of the summit was based around Indigenous, Minority and Lesser-Used Languages (IML) and early years development.
It was also a chance for BIC members to discuss how they are taking action against climate change following the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
These meeting are usually attended by the leaders and ministers from the council's eight member administrations including:
Scotland
Ireland
UK Government
Wales
Isle of Man
Northern Ireland
Jersey last hosted the summit in 2017 with Guernsey holding it in 2018. Guernsey will host the next meeting in six months time.