Jersey sleepout returns to raise awareness about homelessness

Sanctuary Trust's general manager Sarah Tumelty and chairman Frank Walker explain what the event is and value of it to the charity

A Jersey charity is raising money for homeless people by taking part in a sleepout this evening (20 November).

The Sleepout for the Sanctuary Trust will take place at the Pier Road car park between 8pm and 6am.

Currently, over half of our rooms at Sanctuary House are occupied by men under the age of 30, who are struggling to find permanent accommodation due to high rents and an extreme shortage of accommodation on the island. Sanctuary Trust is 10 years old this year and we have come to realise that the most important thing we can offer is hope and support Sarah Tumelty, General Manager at The Sanctuary Trust

Last year the event was cancelled days before it was due to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions but some did take part in a sleepout despite the cancellation.

The aim of the event is to give people the experience of not having a safe place to call home and sleep without their normal comforts.

Money raised will help fund projects and services that the charity provides.

