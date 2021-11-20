Mixed fortunes for Channel Islands football and rugby sides

It was a mixed afternoon for the Channel Islands football and rugby sides with a win for Jersey Bulls and Guernsey Raiders but a loss for Guernsey FC and Jersey Reds.

It was a top of the table clash for Jersey Reds who travelled to north west London to face Ealing Trailfinders at Vallis Way.

In a entertaining game which ebbed and flowed the Reds took a slender 14-15 point lead into half-time.

The tightness continued into the second half with sides exchanging try for try but after a intercept score from the hosts Simon Uzokwe they pulled away to win 35-29.

However Harvey Biljon's men were rewarded with two bonus points for scoring more than four tries and losing within seven points.

Jersey Bulls and Sol Solomon's good vein of form continued with a 0-3 away win against Banstead Athletic at Merland Rise.

A first half goal from Jonny Le Quesne and a second half brace from Solomon saw the away side earn a priceless victory.

It was a fine afternoon for the Bulls goalkeeper Euan Van der Vilet who made some crucial saves and kept a clean sheet.

It was another disappointing result for a under strength Guernsey FC who lost 3-2 to second in the table Uxbridge at Honeycroft in the early kick off.

Goals by Ross Allen and Kieran Mahon was not enough for Tony Vance's men who have lost back to back games against first and second in the league this week.

Guernsey Raiders put some disheartening results behind them by demolishing Westcliff RFC by 60-5.

Raiders raced into a 17-0 lead in the first quarter before they wrapped up the bonus point before half-time with a 29 point lead.

The second half continued in the same form with the Raiders in the end putting another 31 points on Westcliff to win by 60-5.