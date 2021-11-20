Guernsey States will sit at the St James' meeting rooms next week to allow for greater social distancing and ventilation.

The decision was taken by the Presiding Officer to change location as these meeting rooms are bigger than the Royal Court Chamber.

States meetings have previously been held at this location.

States members and members of the the public in the viewing gallery are being advised to wear face coverings but when members are making speeches, they can take them off.

It follows advice earlier this week that facemasks would be 'strongly recommended' and not mandatory. It was also confirmed that the Chief Minister, Deputy Peter Ferbrache had contracted Covid-19.

The States are due to sit on Wednesday 24 November.