Jersey Constable warns that dog wee is contributing to lamppost damage
Constable Mike Jackson explains the impact dog wee is having on lampposts
A Jersey constable is warning people that dogs urinating on lamppost could be a contributing factor to long term damage.
Constable Mike Jackson says that it does not cause a great amount of damage but is a element in the corrosion of a lamppost base.
He also highlighted a safety and financial concern around the need for replacement if the base is not secured well enough.