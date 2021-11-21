Jersey Constable warns that dog wee is contributing to lamppost damage

Play video

Constable Mike Jackson explains the impact dog wee is having on lampposts

A Jersey constable is warning people that dogs urinating on lamppost could be a contributing factor to long term damage.

Constable Mike Jackson says that it does not cause a great amount of damage but is a element in the corrosion of a lamppost base.

He also highlighted a safety and financial concern around the need for replacement if the base is not secured well enough.