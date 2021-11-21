Test facility opening at Guernsey's East Arm to reduce pressure
Guernsey's east arm testing facility will hold regular PCR testing 'drop in' sessions from tomorrow (22 November).
It will be available to anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 on a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) and is over the aged of 12.
You do not need to book in advance and it is open between 9am and 10:45am on weekdays.
You must bring your positive LFT and if possible a smart device such as phone or tablet.
These sessions will run for two weeks until 3 December but could be extended if there's still high demand and pressure on the hospital testing facility.
Patients will receive the result in normal way, via text if negative or a phone call from public health if it is positive.
You must come in a vehicle to the facility, not by bike or or foot.