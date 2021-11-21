Test facility opening at Guernsey's East Arm to reduce pressure

Guernsey's east arm testing facility will hold regular PCR testing 'drop in' sessions from tomorrow (22 November).

It will be available to anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 on a Lateral Flow Test (LFT) and is over the aged of 12.

You do not need to book in advance and it is open between 9am and 10:45am on weekdays.

You must bring your positive LFT and if possible a smart device such as phone or tablet.

These sessions will run for two weeks until 3 December but could be extended if there's still high demand and pressure on the hospital testing facility.

We know waiting times have increased recently as the number of cases has risen. We have a lot of other coughs and colds circulating too and we want to ensure people are tested quickly. But by introducing this new option, even though it’s only suitable for some patients, it will help relieve some of that pressure and speed things up all round. Richard Evans, Guernsey's Director of the Covid-19 response

Patients will receive the result in normal way, via text if negative or a phone call from public health if it is positive.

You must come in a vehicle to the facility, not by bike or or foot.