Covid-19 testing centre to open at Jersey Airport

A new Covid-19 testing centre will open at Jersey Airport's arrivals hall to make more tests available to islanders.

It will not be a drive through facility like the old airport testing centre, and instead those going for tests can park at the airport for free for 30 minutes and walk on foot into the centre. Islanders will need an appointment to attend.

It comes as coronavirus cases increase across the island, and rising numbers of people are being contact traced, or getting symptoms and need to be tested.

More testing booths will be opened inside the airport to ensure there are no delays for arriving passengers, and they will be directed to separate testing booths to those attending community testing.