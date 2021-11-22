Demand for blankets soar as Covid-19 rises in Guernsey
Video Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney
A charity which makes blankets for poorly children in Guernsey has seen demand soar since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Project Linus was brought over to Guernsey from the USA six years ago.
Its volunteers make comforting quilts and blankets for seriously ill, bereaved and traumatised children up to 18-years-old.
Project Linus boasts over 1,000 members across Guernsey and Jersey.
The charity was named after the Snoopy character who would not go anywhere without his blanket.