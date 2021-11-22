Demand for blankets soar as Covid-19 rises in Guernsey

Play video

Video Report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

A charity which makes blankets for poorly children in Guernsey has seen demand soar since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Project Linus was brought over to Guernsey from the USA six years ago.

Its volunteers make comforting quilts and blankets for seriously ill, bereaved and traumatised children up to 18-years-old.

I did a crochet blanket in 1968 and I only threw it away last year and I now think that I've maybe done 120 blankets in all different sizes and I just quite enjoy doing it now. I like the fact they stay in Guernsey and most of the children do enjoy their blankets and they can keep them for a long time. Priscilla Seymour, Project Linus volunteer

Project Linus boasts over 1,000 members across Guernsey and Jersey.

The charity was named after the Snoopy character who would not go anywhere without his blanket.