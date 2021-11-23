Blue Islands works with Durrell to offset carbon footprint

Blue Islands has announced it will be going carbon neutral and offsetting its carbon footprint for passengers from next month.

The airline is partnering with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust as part of their Durrell Rewild Carbon programme.

All seats booked with Blue Islands for travel after 1 December, will include a £1 Carbon Offset Contribution, which will be used to balance the carbon emissions for each flight.

Connecting people, whether for our social wellbeing or economic prosperity, is an essential part of island life. We recognise that this necessity comes at a cost to our planet, for which we all need to take responsibility and part of this is ensuring our air services are as sustainable as possible. Rob Veron, Chief Executive, Blue Islands

Durrell’s Rewild Carbon programme has four central pillars; revive ecosystems, recover species, reduce carbon and rebuild livelihoods.

There is an urgent need to tackle both the climate and biodiversity crisis and we all need to take responsibility for reducing our carbon footprint and making sustainable choices. We are looking forward to sharing updates with their customers on the growth of this forest and the wonderful wildlife that live there. Dr Lesley Dickie, Chief Executive, Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust

The first project that will be supported is in the Atlantic rainforest in Brazil and is focused on creating a sustainable ecosystem.

95% Of funds raised from the project will go straight to helping nature.

In addition to offsetting its carbon impact in the short-term, Blue Islands is looking to further reduce its impact through next generation technologies. A longer-term zero carbon target is the airline’s ultimate goal.