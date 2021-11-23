Blue Islands works with Durrell to offset carbon footprint
Blue Islands has announced it will be going carbon neutral and offsetting its carbon footprint for passengers from next month.
The airline is partnering with Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust as part of their Durrell Rewild Carbon programme.
All seats booked with Blue Islands for travel after 1 December, will include a £1 Carbon Offset Contribution, which will be used to balance the carbon emissions for each flight.
Durrell’s Rewild Carbon programme has four central pillars; revive ecosystems, recover species, reduce carbon and rebuild livelihoods.
The first project that will be supported is in the Atlantic rainforest in Brazil and is focused on creating a sustainable ecosystem.
In addition to offsetting its carbon impact in the short-term, Blue Islands is looking to further reduce its impact through next generation technologies. A longer-term zero carbon target is the airline’s ultimate goal.