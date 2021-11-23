Guernsey politicians are calling on the government to let them join tomorrow's States meeting from home as Covid cases rise.

The sitting on Wednesday 23 November has already been moved from the Royal Court Chamber to the St James' meeting rooms to allow for better social distancing and ventilation.

Those who attend are also being asked to wear face coverings, although members can take them off when giving speeches.

Guernsey States' Assembly & Constitution Committee have lodged a proposition, asking for a 'hybrid' meeting so that members who want to take part remotely can do so.

After careful consideration there were exceptional grounds to put a proposition which would, if approved, enable the States to hold a ‘hybrid’ meeting on 24 November 2021 ... The Committee wishes to make it clear that its decision to submit such a proposition should in no way be considered to set a precedent for any future meeting. Deputy Carl Meerveld, President of Guernsey States' Assembly & Constitution Committee

A debate is expected on whether long-term 'hybrid' meetings should be allowed.