Calls for Guernsey States to allow members to join remotely as Covid-19 cases rise
Guernsey politicians are calling on the government to let them join tomorrow's States meeting from home as Covid cases rise.
The sitting on Wednesday 23 November has already been moved from the Royal Court Chamber to the St James' meeting rooms to allow for better social distancing and ventilation.
Those who attend are also being asked to wear face coverings, although members can take them off when giving speeches.
Guernsey States' Assembly & Constitution Committee have lodged a proposition, asking for a 'hybrid' meeting so that members who want to take part remotely can do so.
A debate is expected on whether long-term 'hybrid' meetings should be allowed.