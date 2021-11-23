Channel's Christmas shout-out: Share a message with someone special on our programme
The ITV Channel TV Christmas shout-out is your chance to say thank you to someone who has done something fantastic for you or the community over the past 12 months.
Starting on 1 December we will show your Christmas shout-outs on our 6pm programme throughout the month.
How to apply
We will need you to send us a video of you, or a group of you, doing the shout-out.
Please include the name of the person your message is for and why they deserve a shout-out.
Filming on a phone or tablet will need to be done sideways or landscape, so the picture fits properly on a television screen.
Send your Shout-Outs to
Facebook - facebook.com/itvchanneltv
Twitter - @ITVChannelTV
Instagram - instagram.com/itvchanneltv