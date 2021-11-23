Guernsey nurse reported missing while diving on Egyptian holiday

A Guernsey-born nurse has been reported missing after failing to return to the surface after diving in the Red Sea.

Louise Houslip had been on holiday in Egypt with a friend when she went missing on 19 November.

The 37-year-old, who used to work for Health and Social Care in Guernsey, trains nurses at the NHS Nightingale Hospital in London and works as a nurse in Devon.

Louise is known to be an experienced diver, however concerns are growing as it is feared she could have been swept out to sea by a strong current.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is supporting the family of a British woman missing in Egypt and are in contact with the authorities in the country.

Egyptian military have been searching for Louise since she was reported missing, but have been unable to locate her.

Louise had been diving in the Jackson Reef, which draws in thousands of tourists every year.

It is known to be a complicated place to dive and it is not recommended for beginners.