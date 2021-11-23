Guernsey's government to speed up plans for a Sexual Assault Referral Centre

Guernsey's government says it will try to speed up plans to open a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).

The States Assembly unanimously voted through proposals for a dedicated on-island facility back in April.

A pilot scheme was due to start in 2023 but after feedback from islanders, the States will aim to open a centre as soon as possible.

We have been looking at what we can do to help strengthen the offering Guernsey has when it comes to both supporting victims, and preventing these offences from occurring in the first place. Among our work in this area, we will be looking at how we can get a SARC open as soon as is feasibly possible. Deputy Rob Prow, President of Guernsey States' Home Affairs Committee

The island's Home Affairs Committee is exploring a number of options as they aim to prioritise protecting and supporting women and girls from violence.

Early conversations are going on to start an annual presentation on this issue to colleges, targeting sixth-formers before they are old enough to go out to bars and clubs.

Nationally, tragic incidents in the past year have only shone more of a spotlight on this issue, and it is clear we need to do as much as we can to help women and girls feel comfortable when they are enjoying themselves in the community. Everyone deserves to be shown respect, and it is unacceptable that some people don’t show that respect to others. Deputy Sue Aldwell, Guernsey States' Home Affairs Committee

Information on sexual assault and abuse support available in the Channel Islands can be found here.