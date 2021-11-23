Guernsey's government to speed up plans for a Sexual Assault Referral Centre
Guernsey's government says it will try to speed up plans to open a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).
The States Assembly unanimously voted through proposals for a dedicated on-island facility back in April.
A pilot scheme was due to start in 2023 but after feedback from islanders, the States will aim to open a centre as soon as possible.
The island's Home Affairs Committee is exploring a number of options as they aim to prioritise protecting and supporting women and girls from violence.
Early conversations are going on to start an annual presentation on this issue to colleges, targeting sixth-formers before they are old enough to go out to bars and clubs.
Information on sexual assault and abuse support available in the Channel Islands can be found here.