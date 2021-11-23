Jersey residents without an ice rink again this festive season

Jersey residents will be without an ice rink again this festive season.

It will be the second consecutive year Jersey will be without one because of the pandemic.

However, people in Guernsey will be able to skate across the ice from 29 November at Le Friquet Garden Centre.

Guernsey's ice rink opens on Monday 29 November. Credit: ITV Channel TV

This comes as Jersey’s usual site at Fort Regent is currently hosting the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre.

The ice rink has had several homes in the island over the years, previously placed at The Parade and as part of the Arctic Village at The Weighbridge.

St Helier Town Centre Manager, Connor Burgher, told ITV Channel that although plans to host the ice rink at Fort Regent were not possible, he is committed to to exploring opportunities to bring one back next year.

He added that options for an ice rink in town this year were looked into but were not feasible due to suitable spaces being in close proximity to residential areas.