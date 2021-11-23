Jersey school leaders call for support over 'unsustainable workload'

Leaders from Jersey schools are calling on the government to aid the "unsustainable workload" they are facing.
Members of the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) have raised concerns over their responsibilities which now includes carrying out track and trace.
Members have met with Jersey's Chief Minister and the Minister for Children and Education to discuss the implications caused by the pandemic.
Ahead of the meeting on 23 November, President of NAHT Jersey, Sam Cooper, thanked school staff for their response to the pandemic.