Jersey school leaders call for support over 'unsustainable workload'

Leaders from Jersey schools are calling on the government to aid the "unsustainable workload" they are facing.

Members of the National Association of Headteachers (NAHT) have raised concerns over their responsibilities which now includes carrying out track and trace.

Many school leaders are spending their weekends undertaking the important tasks of tracking and tracing direct contacts, but the situation in schools remains unprecedented and the pressure relentless. School leaders cannot claim time back in lieu and are not paid for the extra evening and weekend responsibilities; the workload is neither sustainable nor fair. Sam Cooper, President of NAHT Jersey

Members have met with Jersey's Chief Minister and the Minister for Children and Education to discuss the implications caused by the pandemic.

The extra burden this has put on school leaders cannot be underestimated. One tangible thing the States of Jersey government could do right now to help is to remove the burden of running test and trace in schools and give leaders some free time back. Paul Whiteman, NAHT Jersey General Secretary

Ahead of the meeting on 23 November, President of NAHT Jersey, Sam Cooper, thanked school staff for their response to the pandemic.