Jersey water bills to rise by more than inflation for the first time in a decade
Water will cost more in Jersey from next year, with the average household bill expected to go up by around £1 a month.
The price hike of approximately 3.5% will come into effect in January 2022.
It is the first increase above inflation for more than a decade.
Jersey Water put off raising prices in January 2020 to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on customers, but say they must now pass on higher costs.
Anyone worried about the price increase is encouraged to contact Jersey Water's Customer Services Team.
The company also has a free app designed to help reduce customers' water and energy bills.
More information on how to download Jersey Water's 'GetWaterFit' app can be found here.