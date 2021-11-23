Jersey water bills to rise by more than inflation for the first time in a decade

Water will cost more in Jersey from next year, with the average household bill expected to go up by around £1 a month.

The price hike of approximately 3.5% will come into effect in January 2022.

It is the first increase above inflation for more than a decade.

Jersey Water put off raising prices in January 2020 to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on customers, but say they must now pass on higher costs.

The rising costs of energy, raw materials, labour, and transport have been well publicised in the media recently as industries react to the effects of Brexit, the pandemic and other macro-economic factors. The nature of Jersey Water's activities means that price inflation in these areas has a direct impact on the company's costs ... we do what we reasonably can to offset rising costs. Helier Smith, Jersey Water's Chief Executive

Anyone worried about the price increase is encouraged to contact Jersey Water's Customer Services Team.

The company also has a free app designed to help reduce customers' water and energy bills.

More information on how to download Jersey Water's 'GetWaterFit' app can be found here.