License to grow medicinal cannabis granted in Guernsey

The first license to grow medicinal cannabis in Guernsey has been issued by the government.

It is one of seven applications that have been requested, since a framework was agreed earlier this year.

Before the agreement was reached, only licenses for the cultivation and processing of CBD products were available.

We’re delighted to have been able to approve one business’s application. The granting of the first license represents a significant success, not only for the company itself but also the regulatory framework we put in place and agreed with the UK. Deputy Al Brouard, President of the Committee for Health & Social Care

The applications were made to the Bailiwick of Guernsey Cannabis Agency, which holds responsibility for granting the licenses as well as reviewing, regulating and inspecting the businesses. The applications are also reviewed by the UK Home Office and a site visit is made before the license is granted.

Guernsey's government hopes the medicinal cannabis industry will boost and diversify the island’s economy.