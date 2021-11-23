Old Les Quennevais School and St Saviour’s Hospital land earmarked for housing

The old Les Quennevais School site and land around St Saviour’s Hospital have been formally earmarked for housing.

Jersey's government says it aims to use areas it owns to help meet the need for affordable homes - although the school site will not be available until 2026.

St Saviour's Hospital should be ready for development by 2023.

It comes as recent figures show the island's average house price went up by 18% in a year.

These two locations are key to delivering on the government’s commitment to increase housing starts, and will help supply good quality, mixed-property development, subject of course to planning permission within the framework of the Island Plan ... It’s important that our housing pipeline stretches into the future so that we can tailor supply to meet demand. Deputy Russell Labey, Jersey's Housing Minister

Deputy Labey adds that they will be working with the Health department to make sure key workers living in accommodation on the St Saviour's Hospital site are relocated when needed.

A full list of government-owned land that Ministers plan to use for housing will be published by the end of November.