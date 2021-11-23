Record number of new entrants for Jersey's Eisteddfod Performing Arts Festival

Jersey's Eisteddfod Festival is back with a record number of first-time entrants.

238 primary school children are taking part in the English Speech and Drama section for the first time this week, compared to 162 new students in 2019.

The event at Jersey's Arts Centre runs until Saturday 27 November and culminates in 15 actors aged between 13 and 18 competing for the first ever Young Actor of the Year Award.

It is the first time the festival has been able to go ahead since the island-wide lockdown in 2020.

It is so wonderful to see that so many primary schools are keen to give their students the chance to build confidence and share their love of speaking poetry by heart, particularly after the cancellation of last year’s Eisteddfod. We are also very excited that so many teenagers have entered our new Young Actor of the Year competition and look forward to an exciting final. Pat Sabey, Chairman of the Speech and Drama section at Jersey's Eisteddfod Performing Arts Festival

Audience numbers are limited and some larger groups will perform at Grainville School due to Covid-19 restrictions.

