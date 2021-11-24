35,000 trees planted in Jersey to help mitigate climate crisis

More than 35,000 hedge plants have been planted by the National Trust.
It is hoped the planting will help to capture and store dangerous greenhouse gases as well as create habitats for a huge number of different species.
The hedgerows span across 30 miles which will eventually lock away 600,000 metric tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere.
All the trees that are being planted along the headland at Crabbe are native to Jersey.
The species would include hawthorn, blackthorn, elder and holly, all of which provide various different flowering times and fruiting times for birds and insects.