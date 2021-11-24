35,000 trees planted in Jersey to help mitigate climate crisis

Play video

Video report by Sophie Dulson

More than 35,000 hedge plants have been planted by the National Trust.

It is hoped the planting will help to capture and store dangerous greenhouse gases as well as create habitats for a huge number of different species.

The hedgerows span across 30 miles which will eventually lock away 600,000 metric tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere.

More than 35,000 hedge plants have been planted across a three year project by the National Trust for Jersey Credit: ITV Channel

It's an extensive hedge planting programme, mainly for landscape restoration but it's going to help in years to come help sequester carbon dioxide, provide habitats for all manner of birds, insects and mammals and generally help the farming community and the landscape as well. Conrad Evans, National Trust for Jersey

All the trees that are being planted along the headland at Crabbe are native to Jersey.

The species would include hawthorn, blackthorn, elder and holly, all of which provide various different flowering times and fruiting times for birds and insects.

It is hoped the planting will help to mitigate Jersey's climate crisis. Credit: ITV Channel