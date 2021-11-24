£5 million overclaimed by businesses using Jersey's Payroll Co-Funding Scheme

More than £5 million was overclaimed by businesses using Jersey's Co-Funded Payroll Scheme.

According to a new report by the island's Auditor General, 70% has already been recovered - with some organisations repaying through installments.

Lynn Pamment is urging the government to fully audit other schemes as soon as possible to make sure any more overpayments are recovered.

Checks on these payments started in September and should be completed by the end of the year, with no overclaims found so far.

In my view the risk of error and fraud would have been better managed by undertaking the post payment audit checks on a more timely basis. By the time checks are now reported it could be many months after the relevant payment was made. This time lag creates a greater risk in respect of the ability to recover any overclaims made. Lynn Pamment, Jersey's Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG)

She added that public announcements were made about the extension or phase of a scheme before a supporting case had been drawn up and formally approved by Ministers.

Jersey's government has however been praised for quickly bringing in financial support to protect businesses and the economy during the pandemic - although uptake was lower than expected.