Covid-19 booster jab appointments now open to over 40s in Jersey

People aged between 40 and 49 are now able to book their coronavirus booster jabs - with second doses now available to 16 and 17 year olds.

It comes after the JCVI recommended the move earlier this month.

The government says the booster doses represent a 'vital' part of the vaccination process as the efficacy of the vaccine reduces to around 50-60% after six months, with the decline in immunity greater with increasing age.

We are seeing appointments get booked up quickly lately due to more Islanders becoming eligible for boosters or second doses and coming forward to get their vaccine, which is great to see. Islanders are encouraged to book an appointment as soon as they can, and young Islanders continue to be able to get their first dose at Fort Regent without a booked appointment. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Vaccine appointments can be made online or by contacting the coronavirus helpline on 0800 735 5566

40-49 year olds

Six months must have passed since their last dose and those considered clinically at risk will be able to get a free flu vaccine at the same time as their booster.

Over 50s will also still be eligible for a flu jab if they have not received one already.

16-17 year olds

16-17 year olds must ensure 12 weeks or more have passed since they received their first dose, or since they tested positive for Covid-19 through a PCR test.

The doses will only be administered at the island's vaccination centre based at Fort Regent - though over 12s will be able to receive their first doses in school and college settings from Monday 29 November.

Walk-in appointments for first doses for islanders aged between 12 and 17 are still available.