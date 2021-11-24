Jersey's Haute Vallée School closes to year 9 due to rise in Covid-19 cases

Haute Vallée School in Jersey has told Year 9 students to work from home today, following a rise in coronavirus cases at the school.

In a letter to parents, the headteacher said the decision has been made as a direct result of teaching and support staff being absent for Covid-19-related reasons

I realise this is likely to cause frustration for some families, however due to reduced staffing numbers I do not have an alternative... I will continue to monitor staff levels daily, and, if necessary, I plan to rotate the students that will be asked to stay at home. Stuart Hughes, Haute Vallée headteacher

Haute Vallée is working on contacting all those who are classed as direct contacts.

Stuart Hughes says he plans to reopen Year 9 tomorrow (25 November).