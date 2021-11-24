Jersey's Haute Vallée School closes to year 9 due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Haute Vallée School in Jersey has told Year 9 students to work from home today, following a rise in coronavirus cases at the school.
In a letter to parents, the headteacher said the decision has been made as a direct result of teaching and support staff being absent for Covid-19-related reasons
Haute Vallée is working on contacting all those who are classed as direct contacts.
Stuart Hughes says he plans to reopen Year 9 tomorrow (25 November).