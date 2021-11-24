Mobile mast emissions in Jersey graded as safe

Investigations into emissions from mobile phone masts in Jersey have found they are within safe levels.
An independent audit of Jersey's mobile masts, commissioned by the Jersey Competition Authority, was carried out by consultants in September.
14 test sites were chosen across the island, including several rural locations, and all were declared safe and fell below safety limits for the public.
Looking at the mast audit results for the last three years, it was concluded that all sites tested remain safe and are consistently well within recommended guideline levels.
Selected sites will continue to be monitored in Jersey on an annual basis.