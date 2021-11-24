Mobile mast emissions in Jersey graded as safe

Investigations into emissions from mobile phone masts in Jersey have found they are within safe levels.

An independent audit of Jersey's mobile masts, commissioned by the Jersey Competition Authority, was carried out by consultants in September.

14 test sites were chosen across the island, including several rural locations, and all were declared safe and fell below safety limits for the public.

It is imperative that the public has confidence in the network and that includes the knowledge that it is operating within internationally agreed safety limits. The Authority takes comfort in the latest results, and I would like to thank the operators for their cooperation with this project and thank them for ensuring their sites comply with ICNIRP guidelines. Tim Ringsdore, CEO Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority

Looking at the mast audit results for the last three years, it was concluded that all sites tested remain safe and are consistently well within recommended guideline levels.

We remain committed to ensuring that our telecoms sector is well regulated, competitive and delivering innovation. Mobile mast infrastructure is critical to the Island's local and international connectivity, and we are determined that emissions will be reviewed annually in a robust, independent, and transparent manner. Tim Ringsdore, CEO Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority

Selected sites will continue to be monitored in Jersey on an annual basis.