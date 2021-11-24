PCR tests for direct contacts in Jersey schools scrapped

Children, young people and education staff in Jersey who are contact traced will no longer have to take a PCR test from tomorrow (Thursday 25 November).

Instead, direct contacts in school and nursery settings will be asked to use Lateral Flow Tests at home over a 10 day period. Children aged under three who are in nursery will only be asked to take five LFTs in the same period.

So long as these tests return negative results and the person remains asymptomatic, they can continue to attend their school, college or nursery.

However, anyone who displays any symptoms of Covid-19 should stay at home and book a PCR test, only returning to the classroom when they receive a negative result.

Ministers hope the move will ease disruption and reduce pressures on students and staff who have had to take multiple PCR tests, as further positive cases were identified.

We saw the impact school closures had on children and young people’s mental health, which is why we must do all we can to keep education settings and nurseries open and support them during another critically challenging period. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Education Minister

For students and staff identified as a direct contact of a positive case outside of a school or nursery setting (such as through their household), the policy remains unchanged and they will still be required to take a PCR test.

With the removal of the requirement for a PCR test, it is vital all direct contacts participate honestly in the LFT programme. Only by doing so we will protect our children, young people and valued education staff members who are working hard to keep our children and young people in school and nursery. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Education Minister

Anyone who currently has a PCR test booked after being identified as a direct contact within a school setting is asked to cancel their appointment by calling the Coronavirus helpline or emailing cancelpcrtest@gov.je, in order to free up testing capacity.