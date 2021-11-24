PCR tests for direct contacts in Jersey schools scrapped
Children, young people and education staff in Jersey who are contact traced will no longer have to take a PCR test from tomorrow (Thursday 25 November).
Instead, direct contacts in school and nursery settings will be asked to use Lateral Flow Tests at home over a 10 day period. Children aged under three who are in nursery will only be asked to take five LFTs in the same period.
So long as these tests return negative results and the person remains asymptomatic, they can continue to attend their school, college or nursery.
However, anyone who displays any symptoms of Covid-19 should stay at home and book a PCR test, only returning to the classroom when they receive a negative result.
Ministers hope the move will ease disruption and reduce pressures on students and staff who have had to take multiple PCR tests, as further positive cases were identified.
For students and staff identified as a direct contact of a positive case outside of a school or nursery setting (such as through their household), the policy remains unchanged and they will still be required to take a PCR test.
Anyone who currently has a PCR test booked after being identified as a direct contact within a school setting is asked to cancel their appointment by calling the Coronavirus helpline or emailing cancelpcrtest@gov.je, in order to free up testing capacity.