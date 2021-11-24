Responsible use of Lateral Flow Tests urged in Guernsey

People in Guernsey are being urged to be 'responsible' when using Lateral Flow Tests, following reports some islanders have been testing themselves twice a day.

Public health rolled out a community testing programme in October, encouraging people to test themselves twice a week.

Since that date, more than 37,000 packs of the tests have been taken up by the public - equivalent to around 925,000 individual tests, spread across 27,000 households in the island.

Though the uptake has been high, islanders are being warned against 'unnecessary' over-testing.

Through discussions with people collecting packs, there appears to some islanders who are testing themselves far more regularly – some as much as twice a day. While the response team have been delighted by the community’s response to taking LFTs as part of wider measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19, this is unnecessary and not a good use of LFTs so we would ask islanders to test twice a week. States of Guernsey

The government says LFT devices should not be used as a substitute for PCR testing by islanders who are feeling unwell. Anyone who feels ill should stay at home and report any Covid-19 symptoms to the clinical helpline on 220001 or 220002.

People are also being urged to dispose of their LFTs correctly.