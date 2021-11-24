Responsible use of Lateral Flow Tests urged in Guernsey
People in Guernsey are being urged to be 'responsible' when using Lateral Flow Tests, following reports some islanders have been testing themselves twice a day.
Public health rolled out a community testing programme in October, encouraging people to test themselves twice a week.
Since that date, more than 37,000 packs of the tests have been taken up by the public - equivalent to around 925,000 individual tests, spread across 27,000 households in the island.
Though the uptake has been high, islanders are being warned against 'unnecessary' over-testing.
The government says LFT devices should not be used as a substitute for PCR testing by islanders who are feeling unwell. Anyone who feels ill should stay at home and report any Covid-19 symptoms to the clinical helpline on 220001 or 220002.
People are also being urged to dispose of their LFTs correctly.
Negative: Throw out the single-use components of the test kit with black bin bag waste. Cardboard and any other recyclable material can be disposed of in clear bags.
Positive: put the used, single-use components of the test kit into a plastic bag and take them to the location of the confirmatory PCR test. Staff can then dispose of it into clinical waste.
Invalid: hold onto the used, single-use components of the test kit until a conclusive test result is confirmed.