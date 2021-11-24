Review launched into Guernsey's Taxi service

A review has been launched into how taxis and private hire cars are licensed in Guernsey.

It will look at how improvements can be made for both customers and members of the industry.

This comes as more taxi drivers have decided to leave the profession as a result of financial hardship caused by the pandemic.

Ideas on how to deliver improvements in availability, affordability, reliability and environmental credentials of the service will be explored.

There are all kinds of things that the review is going to look at. We need to make sure that the industry is making customers needs, but also making sure that it is working for the people in that industry itself. Particularly looking forward to issues in recruitment and making sure we have a healthy pipeline in future. Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez, Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure

The review will be conducted by a UK-based specialist agency, after no local companies registered an interest.

Taxi drivers in Guernsey were vocal with their experiences during the pandemic, with their business being significantly affected by multiple border closures.

The island's taxi industry was hit hard by the second Bailiwick-wide lockdown. At the end of April, plans to introduce a lower cap on the amount of business support that taxi drivers can claim were pushed back, after drivers told government their business had not returned to normal levels.