Student calls for more exam board support after Covid-19 disruption

There are calls for exam boards to provide more support to students who missed out on completing their exams due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current Year 13 students will be the first to sit their final exams without having gone through the same process at GCSE and AS Level.

17-year-old Jersey student Luke Osborn will shortly be sitting his A Levels but says he will feel underprepared for the high-pressure situation he will face when he takes his seat in the exam hall.

Luke Osborn fears he is being disadvantaged as he heads towards his A Level exams. Credit: ITV Channel TV

I'm going straight to my A levels and without that experience of my exams, I feel like I'm at a disadvantage because when I come to that pressure, it's going to be a pressure I've never experienced before. I don't know what needs to be done, but I think something by the examining boards needs to be done to ensure that we get a fairer assessment of our intelligence. Luke Osborn, A Level student

Statistics from the NSPCC suggest the pandemic has taken a toll on students' mental wellbeing, with the service delivering more than 2,000 counselling sessions with young people in the UK who were concerned about their exams.

In Jersey, specialists say they too have seen an increase in the levels of exam-related anxiety they are providing support for.

The idea of exams are stressful at any point in your life - that's the nature of education and going through an exam process is a stressful time. To not have the buildup and the support that they would have had at GCSEs and all those sorts of things can, for some young people, exasperate their stress levels and their anxiety about what they're going through. Tina Hosse, Mind Jersey

In the classroom, learning has been impacted by lockdowns and self-isolation for both students and staff.

The past 18 months have seen three politicians take on the brief of Education in Jersey.

ITV News has repeatedly approached the current Education Minister, Deputy Scott Wickenden, for comment but he was unavailable for interview

In a statement, he said it is 'understandable' that there is anxiety among A Level students about their exams, steps are being taken to prevent any negative repercussions - but urged anyone who has concerns to speak to their school or college.

I want to reassure students that provisions have been put in place to ensure that they are not disadvantaged. These measures include examination topics being released in advance to help focus student revision time, and adaptations to exams and assessment. Deputy Scott Wickenden, Jersey's Education Minister

According to Ofqual, results will remain higher than in pre-pandemic years, as a reflection of the current circumstances.