Three airlines team up to strengthen Island air links

Three regional airlines have formed a partnership to boost travel links to and from the Channel Islands.
Loganair, Blue Islands and Aurigny will be working together to link their route networks, offering more routes and connections.
It will make use of regional airports such as Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where their networks cross over, with existing links at Manchester and Southampton also being expanded.
The companies are also hoping to allow passengers to redeem benefits across all of their frequent flier programmes. While they would remain independent of each other, they would offer the opportunity to access a greater range
of routes and flights through the schemes.
Blue Islands and Loganair already have an existing partnership to allow access to more destinations.
It is hoped the partnership between the companies will also allow them to save money in purchasing aircraft, fuel and ground handling.