Three airlines team up to strengthen Island air links

Three regional airlines have formed a partnership to boost travel links to and from the Channel Islands.

Loganair, Blue Islands and Aurigny will be working together to link their route networks, offering more routes and connections.

It will make use of regional airports such as Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where their networks cross over, with existing links at Manchester and Southampton also being expanded.

The companies are also hoping to allow passengers to redeem benefits across all of their frequent flier programmes. While they would remain independent of each other, they would offer the opportunity to access a greater range of routes and flights through the schemes.

The simple aim of this initiative is to make air travel across the UK easier and to offer more choice. By working together on a national network we will help make travel for business or to visit friends and family a better experience – wherever you live in the British Isles. Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands

Blue Islands and Loganair already have an existing partnership to allow access to more destinations.

We're delighted to be building on our partnership with Blue Islands, and we warmly welcome Aurigny - a long-standing airline with an exemplary track record of serving its communities - as a new Loganair partner. Working together will offer wider choice for customers and I'm heartened to see excellent progress already being made across areas of technical co-operation between the three airlines. Jonathan Hinkles, Chief Executive of Loganair

It is hoped the partnership between the companies will also allow them to save money in purchasing aircraft, fuel and ground handling.