Blockades planned for French ports over fishing rights row

French fishermen are planning a blockade of St Malo and several other key ports tomorrow (Friday 26 November) in the latest escalation of the row over fishing rights.

Representatives of the French fishing industry have suggested they could block access to key ports - potentially causing problems for Jersey shellfish exporters.

They remain angry about the number of post-Brexit fishing licences issued for vessels to fish in UK and Jersey waters.

The move would mean some traders from the island would be unable to land their catch to key markets on the continent.

The head of the Jersey's Fishermen's Association says even the threat of a blockade can have a knock-on effect for different parts of the industry.

It's just a really critical situation at the moment, the cost of moving lorries around on the continent and not knowing if the ports are going to be open to pick up produce, that in turn means they can't buy shellfish from the fishermen, as they don't know if they can move it and sell it or not. Don Thompson, President of Jersey Fishermen's Association

Earlier this week, France’s Europe minister Clement Beaune warned that Paris would consider taking action if the situation with fishing rights was not brought to a conclusion.

55 unlicensed French crews were told they can no longer operate in Jersey's waters, after the deadline for completing paperwork for the island's new post-Brexit licensing system expired on Sunday 31 October. However, Jersey's government has since issued three more.

French fishermen must prove they have a history of fishing in Jersey's waters in order to be granted a licence.

The French President Emmanuel Macron had previously said that whilst talks remained ongoing, France would not take 'retaliatory measures' against the Channel Islands - such as blockading French ports and disrupting access to the Islands' electricity supply from the French mainland.