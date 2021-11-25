Christmas markets open in St Helier

Islanders can visit stalls in Jersey's Royal Square from today (25 November) until 5th December. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Festivities in St Helier are stepping up as the Christmas markets are set to open.

Islanders can visit dozens of stalls in Jersey's Royal Square from today (25 November) until 5 December.

Retailers hope the markets will encourage more people to visit shops in the town centre, which have been negatively hit by the pandemic and rise of online shopping.

The markets will be open at the same time as high street shops, which are staying open later on Thursdays to give more islanders the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping locally.

Christmas market opening times

  • 25 Nov & 2 Dec 10am - 8pm

  • 26 Nov & 3 Dec 10am - 6pm

  • 27 Nov & 4 Dec 10am - 6pm

  • 28 Nov and 5 Dec 10am -5pm

The markets usually attract hundreds of visitors to St Helier and offer a helping hand to independent businesses which rely on such events to continue trading.