Christmas markets open in St Helier

Festivities in St Helier are stepping up as the Christmas markets are set to open.

Islanders can visit dozens of stalls in Jersey's Royal Square from today (25 November) until 5 December.

Retailers hope the markets will encourage more people to visit shops in the town centre, which have been negatively hit by the pandemic and rise of online shopping.

We can't wait to bring back the Simply Christmas Genuine Jersey markets to the Royal Square. With hot food, drinks, and a programme of live music and entertainment throughout both weekends, the markets will be the perfect place to buy unique gifts directly from the artisans who have created and produced them while soaking up the atmosphere and embracing the festive cheer. John Garton, Genuine Jersey

The markets will be open at the same time as high street shops, which are staying open later on Thursdays to give more islanders the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping locally.

Christmas market opening times

25 Nov & 2 Dec 10am - 8pm

26 Nov & 3 Dec 10am - 6pm

27 Nov & 4 Dec 10am - 6pm

28 Nov and 5 Dec 10am -5pm

The markets usually attract hundreds of visitors to St Helier and offer a helping hand to independent businesses which rely on such events to continue trading.