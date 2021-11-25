Christmas markets open in St Helier
Festivities in St Helier are stepping up as the Christmas markets are set to open.
Islanders can visit dozens of stalls in Jersey's Royal Square from today (25 November) until 5 December.
Retailers hope the markets will encourage more people to visit shops in the town centre, which have been negatively hit by the pandemic and rise of online shopping.
The markets will be open at the same time as high street shops, which are staying open later on Thursdays to give more islanders the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping locally.
Christmas market opening times
25 Nov & 2 Dec 10am - 8pm
26 Nov & 3 Dec 10am - 6pm
27 Nov & 4 Dec 10am - 6pm
28 Nov and 5 Dec 10am -5pm
The markets usually attract hundreds of visitors to St Helier and offer a helping hand to independent businesses which rely on such events to continue trading.