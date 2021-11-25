Guernsey-based ferry operator registers interest in Alderney service
A Channel Island company has announced it is interested in taking up the proposed Alderney-Guernsey ferry service.
The announcement comes after the States of Alderney requested expressions of interest for the route.
The Bachmann Group is based in Guernsey and employs over 70 members of staff in the island.
A suitable vessel to operate the route has already been identified.
The group hopes that once the States of Alderney outline their requirements, they can set up a suitable service for islanders in the Bailiwick.