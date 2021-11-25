Guernsey-based ferry operator registers interest in Alderney service

A Channel Island company has announced it is interested in taking up the proposed Alderney-Guernsey ferry service.

The announcement comes after the States of Alderney requested expressions of interest for the route.

The Bachmann Group is based in Guernsey and employs over 70 members of staff in the island.

We have worked with a number of major ferry companies operating in the Channel as well as the Irish Sea and Scandinavia for a number of years. We recognise a need for a larger capacity passenger ferry operating between the Channel Islands and see an opportunity to operate the right vessel to service the islands. Nick Saul, CEO Bachmann Group

A suitable vessel to operate the route has already been identified.

The group hopes that once the States of Alderney outline their requirements, they can set up a suitable service for islanders in the Bailiwick.