Guernsey's Winter Wonderland cancelled

Guernsey's annual Winter Wonderland has been cancelled.

The festive event was due to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Wednesday 1 December, but has now been called off due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the island.

Attractions from previous years saw islanders take part in Elf trails, enjoy festive refreshments and the Christmas lights display in the gardens of Mr and Mrs Bachmann's home.

Proceeds from the event would have gone towards the island's branch of Cancer Research and the Lions Club of Guernsey.

More than £250,000 has been raised by both charities in that time, all of which has been used to improve lives across the Bailiwick. By supporting the Lions Club of Guernsey and Cancer Research UK, visitors to the event have made a real difference. Bryan Lean, Cancer Research UK

Organisers would also normally host a special evening adapted for those islanders who have autism or other sensory issues, in aid of Autism Guernsey. However, this event - due to take place on Monday 6 December - has also been cancelled.

Around 3,000 visitors attended the event in St Saviour in 2020

Cancellation of this event comes at a disappointment to charities, who relies on such events to raise much needed fundraising.

This is the second major event for the Lions Club of Guernsey, the first one was the Donkey Derby, then the Winter Wonderland so it has a huge impact to our fundraising efforts and the welfare cases that we can support for the rest of the year. Chris McDonnell, President Lions Club of Guernsey

However, Public Health have said that guidance has not changed and it is not to blame for upcoming event cancellations.

There was nothing put out to say to people to cancel events, we are just asking people to take pragmatic and sensible measures, and ultimately it is up to the organisers what they do. We are definitely not wanting to cancel Christmas, nothing has gone out from public health or the CCA to tell people to stop events. Deputy Heidi Soulsby, Guernsey Civil Contingencies Authority

Several events in the island are still due to go ahead over the festive period, with the ice rink and Santa's grotto at Le Friquet Garden Centre still being installed, after it was confirmed Jersey will be without an ice rink again this year.

The Boxing Day swim, which raises vital funds for the Guernsey Cheshire Home, is also set to take place next month.