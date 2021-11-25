Guernsey's Winter Wonderland cancelled
Guernsey's annual Winter Wonderland has been cancelled.
The festive event was due to celebrate its 25th anniversary on Wednesday 1 December, but has now been called off due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the island.
Attractions from previous years saw islanders take part in Elf trails, enjoy festive refreshments and the Christmas lights display in the gardens of Mr and Mrs Bachmann's home.
Proceeds from the event would have gone towards the island's branch of Cancer Research and the Lions Club of Guernsey.
Organisers would also normally host a special evening adapted for those islanders who have autism or other sensory issues, in aid of Autism Guernsey. However, this event - due to take place on Monday 6 December - has also been cancelled.
Around 3,000 visitors attended the event in St Saviour in 2020
Cancellation of this event comes at a disappointment to charities, who relies on such events to raise much needed fundraising.
However, Public Health have said that guidance has not changed and it is not to blame for upcoming event cancellations.
Several events in the island are still due to go ahead over the festive period, with the ice rink and Santa's grotto at Le Friquet Garden Centre still being installed, after it was confirmed Jersey will be without an ice rink again this year.
The Boxing Day swim, which raises vital funds for the Guernsey Cheshire Home, is also set to take place next month.