Heritage status sought for Guernsey bunkers

A heritage group in Guernsey who manages World War Two defences in the island wants the bunkers and wartime structures to be given heritage status.

Festung Guernsey wants to protect the bunkers for future generations in the island, so that the island's history can be preserved.

The whole story of the occupation is fascinating and if we can keep some of the major structures from being developed it helps to bring the story to life. Phil Martin, President Channel Islands Occupation Society

The Bailiwick is home to hundreds of German buildings, with the Channel Islands Occupation Society calling for more protection for the sites. It comes after a recent planning application to turn one site into housing was rejected.