Heritage status sought for Guernsey bunkers
A heritage group in Guernsey who manages World War Two defences in the island wants the bunkers and wartime structures to be given heritage status.
Festung Guernsey wants to protect the bunkers for future generations in the island, so that the island's history can be preserved.
The Bailiwick is home to hundreds of German buildings, with the Channel Islands Occupation Society calling for more protection for the sites. It comes after a recent planning application to turn one site into housing was rejected.