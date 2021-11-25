Jersey residents going to Christmas parties urged to do Covid tests beforehand
Jersey residents going to Christmas parties this year are being urged to do lateral flow tests beforehand.
Dr Ivan Muscat is encouraging people to stay safe this festive season.
It is in a bid to curb the spread of the virus as case numbers continue to rise on the island.
Islanders were also encouraged to take lateral flow tests before attending the St Helier Christmas lights switch on.
Free packs of lateral flow tests can be ordered on the gov.je website.
Health bosses hope regular testing will help limit the spread of Covid as seasonal gatherings and events get underway.