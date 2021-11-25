Macmillan Jersey names room at support centre after Gary Burgess

A Jersey cancer support charity has named a room at its base after local journalist Gary Burgess.

The Gary Burgess Room at Macmillan Jersey's home at the Oasis Centre in St Saviour will provide a confidential and comfortable space for islanders to talk about the impact of their cancer diagnosis.

Gary has been a vocal supporter of the charity since he was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020.

Through an online fundraiser, £33,625 was raised by islanders to be given to Gary himself. Instead, he requested that the money be given Macmillan Jersey to provide care and support to islanders living with cancer instead.

That donation has funded the room for another two years.

Not only do we want to recognise Gary’s contribution to our island, by talking about his diagnosis openly and being vocal about the services on offer here in Jersey, he has helped ensure islanders are aware of what we do at Macmillan Jersey – and how we support anyone affected by cancer. Lauren Perchard Rees, Executive Director of Macmillan Jersey

On social media, Gary described it as an 'honour'.

Gary has also been the face of the charity's Regular Giving campaign, urging islanders to give repeated donations to fund the charity's work.

After ten years on our screens at ITV Channel TV, Gary retired in August 2021 to focus on his own health and wellbeing.

The following month, he was named as the Pride of Jersey Community Champion of the Year for his work as reporter throughout the coronavirus pandemic.