New home confirmed for Jersey Bowls Club

Jersey Bowls Club is no longer having to worry about its immediate future after securing a new home.

It will be moving to Warwick Farm in September, so that its current site can be demolished to make way for the island's new hospital.

The government wants to tear it down so that it can widen the road leading up to the proposed new hospital building at Overdale in St Helier.

The Bowling Club, which is being relocated to enable improved access to the new hospital site, will remain at their current home until September 2022, before moving to their new home. With a new site secured, the project team have now started progressing plans and designs for the new facilities in consultation with the club. Deputy Hugh Raymond, Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for sport

The bowls club, which was established in 1912, feared it would have to close unless a new site could be found.

Overdale was chosen as the preferred location for the new hospital by the States in November 2020.

It is expected to cost over £800m to build.