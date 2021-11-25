New home confirmed for Jersey Bowls Club
Jersey Bowls Club is no longer having to worry about its immediate future after securing a new home.
It will be moving to Warwick Farm in September, so that its current site can be demolished to make way for the island's new hospital.
The government wants to tear it down so that it can widen the road leading up to the proposed new hospital building at Overdale in St Helier.
The bowls club, which was established in 1912, feared it would have to close unless a new site could be found.
Overdale was chosen as the preferred location for the new hospital by the States in November 2020.
It is expected to cost over £800m to build.