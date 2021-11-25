Jersey politicians vote in favour of allowing assisted dying

Politicians have voted overwhelmingly in favour of legalising assisted dying in Jersey, in principle.

The result followed a long and emotional debate, with thirty six politicians voting in favour and ten voting against. There were no abstentions.

The proposition agrees in principle that Jersey would allow assisted dying for Jersey residents, over the age of 18 who are terminally ill and experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be alleviated.

Summing up the debate, Deputy Gregory Guida said the proposition accepted that there would be some level of risk to vulnerable patients, but the Assembly now has 18 months to do the necessary work to draw up robust safeguards.

He added that under the adopted proposal:

Assisted suicide must be a last resort

Patients would have to be the first to raise the issue

The adoption of assisted dying should not have any influence on the quality of palliative care

The debate follows a vote by a Citizen's Jury in support of legalising assisted dying in the island earlier this year.