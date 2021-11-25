The Channel Islands can expect wet and wild conditions from Friday night (26 November).

The UK Met Office has named an area of low pressure which is moving to the east of the UK and will create strong to gale force winds for the Channel Islands.

No wind warnings have been issued yet ( 25 November) but will be nearer the time. What is known is the winds will be a force 7 , possibly a gale force 8 across the land, and across all islands, with gusts of 40mph on Friday, possibly up to 60mph on Saturday.

The worst of the weather will be on Friday, when the rain could be cold enough to become hail, and there is a risk of thunder in the forecast. We could see trees uprooted as many are still in full leaf.

Condor Ferries has delayed and cancelled some of its crossings.

There is a lot of outdoor sport on this weekend that may find conditions challenging!

We will keep you updated on our latest bulletins, and on social media @sophiaweather