Black Friday warning issued to Channel Islands residents

Jersey's Consumer Council has warned islanders not to be caught out by some Black Friday deals.

The council says "not all deals might be as they seem" with "clever tactics" being used by retailers online and on the high street.

There are some clever tactics being used by retailers where they will have inflated their prices or increased their prices during the quieter months of the year after the summer and now they're bringing them down so it looks like you're getting a huge saving when infact you're getting either a very small saving or no saving at all. Jersey Consumer Council

Its advice to islanders is to use a price tracking website which allows people to look back at prices over the last year to see if they are getting the deal they think they are.

Black Friday traditionally has always been about those big ticket items. There's no point jumping in now and buying one of those when actually you might be better off waiting until the New Year sales. Jersey Consumer Council

Jersey Consumer Council's website offers tips to people looking to get some deals this week.

These include making sure you are buying items in sterling because sometimes currencies might change during the order process.