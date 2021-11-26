Black Friday warning issued to Channel Islands residents
Jersey's Consumer Council has warned islanders not to be caught out by some Black Friday deals.
The council says "not all deals might be as they seem" with "clever tactics" being used by retailers online and on the high street.
Its advice to islanders is to use a price tracking website which allows people to look back at prices over the last year to see if they are getting the deal they think they are.
Jersey Consumer Council's website offers tips to people looking to get some deals this week.
These include making sure you are buying items in sterling because sometimes currencies might change during the order process.