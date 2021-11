Dog owners in Guernsey are being told to be vigilant when walking their pets after a waxy substance, thought to be palm oil, was spotted at Pembroke. The oil can be life threatening if eaten by pets.

The GSPCA is urging people not to touch the substance but anyone who has picked some up should double wrap it in plastic and get rid of it in their bins.

Many of us enjoy the many beaches open to dogs during the winter months but this waxy substance can be life threatening if eaten by your pet. Palm oil which is a white oily looking substance if ingested can kill a dog so please keep a very close eye on them when along the coast. The main problems are vomiting and diarrhoea and these can lead to dehydration, particularly in young or small dogs. Steve Byrne GSPCA Manager

Eating the oil is likely to make dogs sick.